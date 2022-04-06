Ohio Republican Bob Gibbs Announces Retirement, Blames Redistricting ‘Circus’

Republican Ohio Rep. Bob Gibbs announced Wednesday that he would retire at the end of the current congressional session, citing the late approval of a congressional map that forced him into a primary challenge.

Gibbs, who has served in Congress since 2011 and represented the state’s 7th congressional District since 2013, is facing off against former White House aide Max Miller. Miller initially declared in the 16th District, but was moved into Gibbs’ district by the state legislature. The Ohio Redistricting Commission approved a final congressional map March 1, after the state Supreme Court threw out a map it ruled unfairly benefited Republicans.

“It is irresponsible to effectively confirm the congressional map for this election cycle seven days before voting begins, especially in the Seventh Congressional District where almost 90 percent of the electorate is new and nearly two thirds is an area primarily from another district, foreign to any expectations or connection to the current Seventh District,” Gibbs said in a statement.

Whoa Rep Bob Gibbs (R) announces he’ll retire from his northeast Ohio congressional district He notes 90% of the electorate in his #OH07 is new to him. Early voting has already starting in Ohio… Gibbs would have faced the Trump-backed Max Miller in a primary pic.twitter.com/vHwiqfsnH0 — Ally Mutnick (@allymutnick) April 6, 2022

“This circus has provided me with the opportunity to assess my future. To that end, after considerable deliberation, I have decided not to seek re-election this year,” he added, describing the redistricting process as “detrimental to the people of Ohio.”

“I want to thank family, friends, and supporters for their encouragement this election and the voters’ confidence in me the previous six elections. It has truly been an honor to advocate for Ohioans in Congress. I am eternally grateful for the opportunity. Thank you to my family, especially my wife Jody, for putting up with the long drives, late dinners, and my weeks away from home. I will use this opportunity to spend more time with her, my children, and grandchildren.”

Gibbs is the 47th member of Congress to announce retirement at the end of 2022, and the 17th Republican. He is the third member of Ohio’s House delegation to retire, joining Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican Anthony Gonzalez. (RELATED: Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, Former NFL Player And Trump Critic, Announces His Retirement)

Gibbs served in the Ohio state legislature before entering Congress, in the state House from 2003-2008 and the state Senate from 2008-2010. He sat on the Ohio Farm Bureau’s Board of Trustees from 1985-2001 and he operates a hog farm. Gibbs is currently the ranking member on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation subcommittee.