Crazy Viral Video Allegedly Shows A Ukrainian Tank Hammering Russian Armor

Another absurd video from the war between Ukraine and Russia has hit the web.

In a video tweeted by @UAWeapons, a Ukrainian tank allegedly took out a Russian armored personnel carrier and held up a convoy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While the video of the attack is a bit zoomed out, it is crystal clear that all hell broke loose during the altercation between the two sides. Give it a watch below. It’s pretty wild.

#Ukraine: Remarkable footage of a single UA T-64BV tank engaging a Russian convoy, destroying a BTR-82A from an ambush position. Though other shots miss, appears that this held up the convoy enough for UA indirect fire to strike it, taking out other armour & leading to a retreat. pic.twitter.com/Ax8o23htMD — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) April 5, 2022

It’s pretty insane that in the video above, one tank appeared to try to take on an entire convoy all by itself, and it looked like it had some success.

In order to take on an entire convoy of Russian vehicles by yourself, I imagine you have to have guts made of absolute steel.

Or, you have to have a few screws loose. Perhaps, it’s a combination of both!

Insane Video Allegedly Shows Russian Forces Getting Obliterated In Ukraine https://t.co/mBgiIhvo8B — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 6, 2022

Even though we’re well over a month into the war between Russia and Ukraine, the videos coming out of the conflict still shock and surprise me.

All the videos are a blunt reminder that war is absolutely brutal and anyone who says otherwise is an idiot or a liar.

Insane Video Reportedly Shows Ukraine Obliterating A Russian Helicopter https://t.co/asBWM3g0Tg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 5, 2022

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos out of Ukraine as I have them. You know I’ll keep you all updated.