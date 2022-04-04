Viral Video Allegedly Shows Attack On Russian Armor In Ukraine

Another wild video has surfaced from the war in Ukraine.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, alleged Russian armor got hammered by Ukrainian weapons, and it was a sight to behold.

You can check out the action in the tweet below. It’s pretty crazy.

UAV video from Ukraine’s 30th Mechanized Brigade showing what looks like ATGM and mortar fire on Russian tanks and defensive positions.https://t.co/T4JiMxojvc pic.twitter.com/orN6UzdFvK — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 3, 2022

At this point, it seems like we’re getting at least one wild video a day from the war in Ukraine. Whether it’s helicopters getting shot down or tanks getting destroyed, we’ve seen a wide spectrum of action.

This video is just the latest reminder of the fact that the fighting on the ground in Ukraine is incredibly fierce.

Violent Video Shows Huge Gun Battle Against Russian Forces In Ukraine https://t.co/UjKf2nPJJK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 4, 2022

I have no idea how this situation will end, but it certainly seems like the Ukrainians have done everything possible to hold the line against the Russian invaders.

Insane Video Allegedly Shows Russian Forces Getting Obliterated In Ukraine https://t.co/mBgiIhvo8B — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 3, 2022

Most people thought they’d fold in a few days. That never even came close to happening. Ukraine has been fighting like absolute hell against the invasion, and it’s been awesome to watch unfold.

Ukrainians continues to fight like dogs against Russia, and it looks like Putin bit off much more than he can chew. Let’s hope Ukraine continues to hold out for as long as possible and make Putin regret the invasion for the rest of his life. pic.twitter.com/zCK85u6wzy — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 29, 2022

