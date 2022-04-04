Editorial

Viral Video Allegedly Shows Attack On Russian Armor In Ukraine

Russian Armor (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RALee85/status/1510674722459107337)

Russian Armor (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RALee85/status/1510674722459107337)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Another wild video has surfaced from the war in Ukraine.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, alleged Russian armor got hammered by Ukrainian weapons, and it was a sight to behold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the action in the tweet below. It’s pretty crazy.

At this point, it seems like we’re getting at least one wild video a day from the war in Ukraine. Whether it’s helicopters getting shot down or tanks getting destroyed, we’ve seen a wide spectrum of action.

This video is just the latest reminder of the fact that the fighting on the ground in Ukraine is incredibly fierce.

I have no idea how this situation will end, but it certainly seems like the Ukrainians have done everything possible to hold the line against the Russian invaders.

Most people thought they’d fold in a few days. That never even came close to happening. Ukraine has been fighting like absolute hell against the invasion, and it’s been awesome to watch unfold.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos out of Ukraine as I have them.