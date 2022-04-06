Joy Reid Compares Republicans To Al-Qaida, Says They’re ‘Pro-Rape’

MSNBC host Joy Reid compared Republican voters to “al-Qaida” and accused Republicans of being “pro-rape” in a series of tweets Tuesday.

Reid tweeted how “fascist America is not gonna be a great place to live, folks, at least not for women and people of color.”

A Twitter user responded, asking Reid to “show me where Dems are standing between us and them.”

Reid then claimed that Republicans “vote like al-Qaida fights: with a patient, long-term goal of seizing power and forcing the libertine culture to heel under the boot; no matter how many elections it takes. Many Democrats get frustrated after every setback and give up on voting without much of a fight.”

Reid claimed “that’s why those anti-voting laws work. They’re designed to frustrate voters out of even trying to participate.” (RELATED: Joy Reid Claims People Are More Compassionate Towards Ukraine Because It’s ‘White And Christian’)

The host argued Democrats are in the minority because their voter base is young and multiracial and often sits out of midterm and state elections while Republicans “vote every time.”

Reid also claimed “if Democrats were anything like Republicans, they’d long ago have begun calling them the pro-rape, pro child marriage party and accusing them of forcing women to be child-birthing slaves of the state, while banning the teaching of what slavery is to keep the chattel docile.”

Reid went on to claim she fears “America will look a lot more like Russia or Hungary or even Afghanistan … because Republicans are aggressive in their pursuit of social and political control, while just about everyone else is pretty disengaged.”