Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel Unfollows San Francisco 49ers On Instagram

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel unfollowed the team on his Instagram page.

In addition to unfollowing the team, he also deleted over 80 Instagram photos and got rid of his 49ers profile picture, CBS Sports reported Thursday. As of right now, it remains unclear why Samuel wiped nearly everything 49ers-related from his account.

It makes a person wonder what his underlying message or point could be here. Is Samuel unhappy playing for the 49ers? Is he seeking a trade? Is it that he wants to be paid more? We may never know but if I had to guess, I would say that it might be about getting paid more money. (RELATED: Deleted LeBron James Tweet Calling Out His Critics Goes Viral After The Lakers Miss The Playoffs)

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill signed with the Miami Dolphins in a deal worth a whopping $120 million during the NFL off-season, and Davante Adams, also a wide receiver, agreed to a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders for $141 million. Samuel may just be seeking a bigger contract that’s in the same range as those that other players at his position have recently accepted.

Samuel is coming off his best season as an NFL player and is under contract with the 49ers for one more year until his current contract expires. He averaged 18.2 yards per touch of the football and tallied in 1,405 yards and 14 touchdowns in total in the 2021 season, according to ESPN. He was the one of the main reasons why the 49ers made it to the doorsteps of the Super Bowl.

Samuel is one of the most versatile players in all of the NFL. To remain contenders, the 49ers should try to accommodate his wants and needs. He is a special talent that they can’t afford to lose.