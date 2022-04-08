Here’s An Exclusive Look At The Trash-Ridden Trail Used By Illegal Immigrants To Enter America

The city of Eagle Pass, Texas, has seen an increase in illegal crossings over the last few weeks. Footage from Daily Caller reporters Jorge Ventura and Juan Mendoza shows how large numbers of migrants crossing illegally into the city have resulted in the area underneath International Bridge 2 and private lands slightly south of the port of entry being littered with large amounts of trash.

The Del Rio sector has been experiencing an increase in migrant encounters as the end of Title 42 approaches. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced April 1 that Title 42 is set to end May 23. The policy, implemented during former President Donald Trump’s administration, allows the U.S. to swiftly expel migrants to Mexico or their home country to help control the spread of COVID-19. (RELATED: Border Patrol Agent Jumps Into Rio Grande To Save Illegal Migrants From Drowning)