Alleged Russian Tank Gets Obliterated In Awesome Viral Video

An alleged Russian tank got smoked in a video making the rounds on Twitter.

In a video shared by Ukrainian journalist Illia Ponomarenko, an alleged Russian tank appeared to be in a field when some kind of weapon took it out, and the explosion was absolutely massive.

You can watch the insane video below. It’s incredible.

Russian tank goes down pic.twitter.com/sn4G1CE8v3 — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 7, 2022

Once again, we have another insane video from the war in Ukraine. As I’ve said many times, it seems like we’re getting at least one crazy video a day.

There’s no question that this one is among the best we’ve seen so far. That tank got absolutely rocked. I’m not sure anyone in it was getting out in good shape.

I guess that’s what happens when you invade a country!

The video is also another reminder that the good people of Ukraine aren’t going down without a fight. They’re locked, cocked and ready to rock against the Russian invaders.

It’s been awesome watching the Ukrainian military and civilians do everything possible to fight off Putin’s forces. They’re some very tough people!

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos out of Ukraine as we have them. I’m sure we’re not done yet!