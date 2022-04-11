Megan Rapinoe Accuses Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Of Stealing XFL Logo

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe fired off a legal warning to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, accusing the star of ripping off her logo and using it for his XFL brand.

Rapinoe alleges Johnson’s XFL advertisement design has been copied from her TogetherXR branding, and has issued a public warning to the star, suggesting cease and desist papers will soon follow.

Johnson boasted the new branding for XFL on his Instagram page April 7, prompting Rapinoe’s reaction that same day. His caption read, “For us, this is more than just a new pro football logo; this is a new era of the @XFL.” Johnson went on to state, “I’m pumped to reveal our new XFL logo to the world as we continue to strategically build our XFL organization and shape our one of a kind, hungry XFL culture.” (RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Says He Experienced ‘Racial Prejudice’ As A Child)

Rapinoe quickly fired back with her own social media post, stating, “Welp. This is awkward. Only thing @TheRock and @XFL2023 are gonna be cookin up is a response to the Cease and Desist and an ENTIRE new brand ID. @togethxr got this on [lock] boys.”

Rapinoe’s wife Sue Bird teamed up with athletes Alex Morgan, Simon Manuel and Chloe Kim to co-founded Together XR aiming “to help young people challenge society’s conventional roles for women,” according to The Independent.