Biden Adviser Calls Republican Sen. Rick Scott Putin Sympathizer For Calling Out Inflation Issues

An economic adviser for President Joe Biden alleged that Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott sympathizes with Russian President Vladimir Putin for blaming Biden for inflation.

Senior Advisor for Communications to the National Economic Council Jesse Lee said Tuesday that “Putin and @SenRickScott fully in lockstep in blaming Biden for Putin’s Price Hike. So surprising.”

Putin and @SenRickScott fully in lockstep in blaming Biden for Putin’s Price Hike. So surprising. pic.twitter.com/ROJ5dWHzW4 — Jesse Lee (@JesseLee46) April 12, 2022

Lee cited a tweet from CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla that said “Putin says inflation and rising food and petrol prices in west will start to put pressure on politicians there.”

Lee then juxtaposed Quintanilla’s tweet with one from Miami Herald reporter Bryan Lowry, who posted a memo from Scott highlighting what he says will be Republicans’ messaging going forward.

Senate is out this week, so there won’t be a GOP leadership presser today on the 8.5 % inflation. But this from ⁦@SenRickScott⁩ gives you an idea of what the message will be from R’s when Senate reconvenes later this month. pic.twitter.com/ik1Vv1NvTj — Bryan Lowry (@BryanLowry3) April 12, 2022

“Today’s [Consumer Price Index] CPI numbers should be a big wakeup call for Joe Biden, but we know nothing will change,” Scott said, according to the tweet. “I have been sounding the alarm on Joe Biden’s raging inflation crisis for more than a year, but while inflation skyrockets higher each month, Biden and his incompetent lackeys remain missing in action.”

Scott then said “reckless government spending causes inflation.” (RELATED: ‘Are You Guys Just Going To Start Blaming Putin For Everything?’: Doocy Presses Psaki On Inflation And Soaring Gas Prices)

The CPI increased 1.2% between February and March, the fastest month-over-month figures since 2005, according to the Labor Department report released Tuesday.

The White House warned Monday CPI figures would be “extraordinarily elevated” and blamed Putin.

“Because of the actions we’ve taken to address Putin — the Putin price hike, we are in a better place than we were last month,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. “But we expect March CPI headline inflation to be extraordinarily elevated due to Putin’s price hike.”

The administration has consistently blamed Putin for rising gas prices despite prices being on the rise before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Biden promised in early March he would “do everything I can to minimize ‘Putin’s price hike’ here at home.”

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield tweeted in March that “for months Putin has been saber-rattling, and for months gas prices have been going up – up 75 cents since he began his military build-up.”