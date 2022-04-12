‘No More Mass Shootings’: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Laments Mass Shooting

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul lamented the Brooklyn mass shooting Tuesday, saying mass shootings “end[s] now.”

“The people of the entire state of New York stand with the people of this city, of this community and we say ‘no more.’ No more mass shootings. No more disrupting lives. No more creating heartbreak for people just trying to live their lives as normal New Yorkers. It has to end. It ends now. We are sick and tired of reading headlines about crime, whether they’re mass shootings or the loss of a teenage girl or a 13-year-old,” Hochul said. “It has to stop.”

NY’s @GovKathyHochul: “No more mass shootings. No more disrespecting lives. No more creating heartbreak for people just trying to live their lives as normal New Yorkers. It has to end. It ends now.” pic.twitter.com/2QBXe95su4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 12, 2022

At least 16 people were injured during Tuesday’s attack at the 36th Street Station in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Sunset Park, The New York Times (NYT) reported. Ten individuals were wounded by gunfire, according to the NYT.

The incident unfolded just before 8:30 a.m., when a man wearing a construction vest and a gas mask fired shots into a crowd, hitting people on the subway train and the platform, the NYT reported, citing Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell.

The suspect has not been found and an active search is underway.

The city has experienced a 58.7% rise in overall crime as of February when compared to the same period in 2021, according to NYPD statistics. The city also reported a 40% surge in homicides over the past two years and the highest number of shootings in 10 years, according to “Face the Nation.” (RELATED: Police Arrest Man Accused Of Randomly Shooting Sleeping Homeless People)

Democratic Mayor Eric Adams, when pressed on “Face the Nation” about why the city’s restrictive gun laws were not stopping the surge, said a small number of gun dealers “skating the law” was one reason, while ghost guns were another.

Former state attorney general Eric Schneiderman said in 2016 that “New York’s strong gun laws are being undermined at every turn by lax laws in other states.”

Schneiderman said at the time that three out of four guns used in state crimes came from out of state.