Violent Viral Video Reportedly Shows Massive Artillery Strikes In Ukraine

An incredible video from the war in Ukraine has hit Twitter.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, the Ukrainians reportedly hit “a field ammunition depot in the Luhansk direction” with artillery strikes and the explosions were wild. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the carnage unfold in the tweet below.

Video showing artillery strikes by Ukraine’s 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade on a field ammunition depot in the Luhansk direction from last night.https://t.co/GnNqCPLyfn pic.twitter.com/iSm5Mslcym — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 11, 2022

As I’ve said far too many times to count at this point, the chaos and carnage that we’ve seen come out of Ukraine ever since Russia invaded has been nothing short of incredible.

Every single day, there’s a new video coming out showing people around the world the violence being inflicted on all sides.

War is hell and the Ukrainians and Russians are both learning that the hard way. Fortunately for the Ukrainians, they’ve managed to hold on a lot longer than anyone thought was possible.

The Russians are paying for every inch they take in blood and the Ukrainians have put up one hell of a resistance. It’s incredibly inspiring and this video is just the latest proof of that fact.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest war videos as we have them. Trust me, I’ll keep firing them off as quickly as they come in.