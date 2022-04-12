Viral Video Allegedly Shows Massive Attack On Russian Armor In Ukraine

Another insane video has surfaced from the war between Russia and Ukraine.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, Ukrainian forces allegedly blew some Russian armor to hell, and it needs to be seen to be believed. You can fire up the video and give it a watch in the tweet below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Video from Ukraine’s 81st Airmobile Brigade showing strikes on Russian armored vehicles. The first looks like an ATGM strike.https://t.co/fCy5oG6I1x pic.twitter.com/sBiEQAlgmG — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 12, 2022

At this point, there’s nothing that should surprise anyone about the videos coming out of Ukraine. Ever since the war started, the fighting on the ground has been insanely intense.

Whether it’s soldiers engaged in big gun battles, helicopters getting shot down or something else, we’ve just about seen it all at this point.

I’m not sure there’s anything that would really surprise me.

Also, I’m not sure anyone who is being honest thought the Ukrainians would hold out this long. They’ve punched far above their weight and exceeded all expectations.

People honestly thought Kyiv wouldn’t stand for more than a few days after the invasion started. Not only has Kyiv remained in Ukrainian control, but it looks like the situation is starting to stabilize.

Let’s all hope the good people of Ukraine continue to fight for as long as possible!

Make sure to keep checking back for more insane videos from Ukraine as we have them.