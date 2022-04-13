Alleged Russian Tank Gets Annihilated In Violent Viral War Video

Another alleged Russian tank was blown to bits in a viral video making the rounds.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, an alleged Russian tank was hit by a drone strike, and the explosion that followed was absolutely mind-boggling.

You can watch the violent video below.

Video of a UAV from Ukraine’s 93rd Mechanized Brigade dropping munitions on a Russian T-72B3 tank and destroying it. https://t.co/3YvmI2RgeQ pic.twitter.com/akh5XzfTyA — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 13, 2022

Of all the drone strike videos that we’ve seen out of Ukraine since the war against Russia started, I think it’s fair to say this video is among the craziest.

That tank got absolutely obliterated and the flash that followed tells you everything you need to know about the explosion. It was massive!

If you play stupid games, you will win stupid prizes. That’s a fact of life, and if you invade a sovereign country, you can’t be surprised when they decide to start shooting back.

As I’ve said far too many times to count, the only strategy on the table when you’re invaded is to go full “Red Dawn.” You simply can’t roll over and do nothing.

You have to pick up guns and fight like hell, and that’s exactly what the Ukrainians are doing!

It should be interesting to see what kind of videos we get next.