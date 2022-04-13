Viral Video Allegedly Shows Ukrainian Drone Hammering Russian Armor

Another wild video from the war in Ukraine has hit the web.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, a Ukrainian drone reportedly hammered some Russian armor, and it didn't look like a situation had a happy ending for the Russians.

Watch the insane video unfold below.

Video of a Ukrainian UAV dropping munitions on Russian armored vehicles.https://t.co/5Raj5pnfbj pic.twitter.com/9HP6AON200 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 12, 2022

Once again, we have more proof that the Ukrainians aren’t going down without a fight, and you just love to see it. You love to see people fight for their homeland.

When it comes to being invaded, the only real choice on the table is to go full “Red Dawn” on the enemy. Make them pay for every inch of territory with blood.

We’re now almost two months into the war between Ukraine and Russia, and while it seems like the situation is stabilizing, it’s still far from over.

Why did Putin wait until Biden was President to invade Ukraine? It’s a question worth asking, and it also blows apart the entire “Trump is a Russian asset” garbage narrative. pic.twitter.com/vSm6vpDaPJ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 14, 2022

The fighting likely won’t end until the Russians completely pull back to the eastern part of the country, and that means we’ll see more and more fighting on the ground.

No matter what happens, the Ukrainians have put up a very inspiring defense.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos out of Ukraine as I have them. You know I’ll keep you all updated!