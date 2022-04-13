Editorial

Youth Baseball Coach Crushes The Umpire In Horrifying Viral Video

Baseball Umpire (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/peytonyager/status/1513938828242960384)

A man is in trouble with the law after allegedly crushing an umpire during a youth baseball game.

In a video tweeted by Peyton Yager, a youth baseball coach for a team in Abilene, Texas walked up to the umpire to dispute a call and proceeded to hammer him to the ground this past weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the horrifying situation unfold below.

The umpire, Sam Phelps, plans on pressing charges against the unnamed youth coach, according to Fox 4 News. Judging from the severity of the situation, pursuing charges seems very reasonable.

Allow me to make this as simple as possible for everyone reading this. If you get physical with an ump or official during a sporting event, you’re an absolute clown.

It’s not hard to understand at all. You’re a grade-A loser if you ever do something like this.

If you’re an adult man and are getting physical for any reason other than you’re in a life or death situation, you’re an absolute loser and society should shame the hell out of you.

I can’t imagine ever getting in a fight with a sports official because I didn’t like a call. Sure, I might yell and make a scene, but when it comes to putting my hands on them, no chance in hell I’d ever do that.

This coach 100% deserves whatever is coming his way. If you’re going to be a moron, you deserve to be punished.