Youth Baseball Coach Crushes The Umpire In Horrifying Viral Video

A man is in trouble with the law after allegedly crushing an umpire during a youth baseball game.

In a video tweeted by Peyton Yager, a youth baseball coach for a team in Abilene, Texas walked up to the umpire to dispute a call and proceeded to hammer him to the ground this past weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the horrifying situation unfold below.

Last night, we spoke to an umpire from Denton, TX who said he’s pressing charges against a boy’s baseball coach after he was assaulted on Saturday. This morning, @FOX4 obtained video of the incident. The umpire was released from the hospital and is at home recovering.@FOX4 pic.twitter.com/fUN5cAjE0q — Peyton Yager (@peytonyager) April 12, 2022

The umpire, Sam Phelps, plans on pressing charges against the unnamed youth coach, according to Fox 4 News. Judging from the severity of the situation, pursuing charges seems very reasonable.

VIDEO: A youth baseball coach from Abilene, TX could now face an assault charge after he attacked an umpire. A livestream video is now in the hands of investigators. It shows the coach approach the umpire after a close play at home and then shove the ump to the ground.@FOX4 pic.twitter.com/fkNrXWsR53 — Peyton Yager (@peytonyager) April 13, 2022

Allow me to make this as simple as possible for everyone reading this. If you get physical with an ump or official during a sporting event, you’re an absolute clown.

It’s not hard to understand at all. You’re a grade-A loser if you ever do something like this.

If you’re an adult man and are getting physical for any reason other than you’re in a life or death situation, you’re an absolute loser and society should shame the hell out of you.

I can’t imagine ever getting in a fight with a sports official because I didn’t like a call. Sure, I might yell and make a scene, but when it comes to putting my hands on them, no chance in hell I’d ever do that.

This coach 100% deserves whatever is coming his way. If you’re going to be a moron, you deserve to be punished.