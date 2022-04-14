Watch The Awesome Trailer For The Upcoming Paramount+ Show ‘Joe Pickett’

“Joe Pickett” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

The plot of the upcoming Paramount+ show, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Joe Pickett – based on the book series of the same name – follows a dedicated game warden and his family as they navigate the shifting socio-political climate of a small rural town on the verge of economic collapse. When a murder victim winds up on Joe’s doorstep, a larger conspiracy looms, and the Picketts find themselves in the crosshairs.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, it’s going to be an awesome time. Give it a watch below.

Does this show look awesome or does this show look awesome? The answer to that question is an overwhelming yes. It looks like it’s going to be incredible.

I’m getting some serious “Longmire” and “Yellowstone” vibes from the trailer, and I say that as a huge compliment because both of those shows were epic.

I spoke with @Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille about season four, and she gave fans some major clues about what to expect. Let’s just say things are going to get very dark for everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/NC3sHToyTQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

Now, Paramount+ is giving us a show about a game warden out west doing what he can to protect his home and family. Does that sound familiar?

Let’s not forget that Paramount+ is the same streaming giant that gave us “1883” and “Mayor of Kingstown.” The company’s entire business model appears to be catering to people who just love great entertainment instead of woke garbage.

You can catch “Joe Pickett” starting May 15 on Paramount+. There is a 100% chance that I’ll be watching!