Sam Elliott Reveals He’s Not A Fan Of ‘Yellowstone’

Sam Elliott isn’t a fan of “Yellowstone.”

Elliott was one of the main stars of the “Yellowstone” prequel “1883,” but that doesn’t mean the legendary western actor is a fan of the original series from Taylor Sheridan. (REVIEW: ‘1883’ Ends Season One With An Incredible Finale Full Of Death And Tragedy)

‘F**king’: Tim McGraw Shares Incredible Story About Working With Sam Elliott On ‘1883’ https://t.co/bDcrZC7ceZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 11, 2022

“I’m not a Yellowstone fan. I don’t watch Yellowstone… I love Costner. There’s a lot of good people on the cast, a few of them I’ve worked with before—nothing against any of them—but it’s just too much like f**king Dallas or something for me,” Elliott said on the Marc Maron podcast when talking about the hit show with Costner as John Dutton, according to Esquire.

I spoke with @Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille about season four, and she gave fans some major clues about what to expect. Let’s just say things are going to get very dark for everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/NC3sHToyTQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

To call these comments from Elliott surprising would be a massive understatement. I’m stunned he came out and said this, especially because I think “Yellowstone” is great.

In fact, I’d argue it’s one of the best TV shows ever made. Clearly, Elliott has very different feelings.

However, what’s most surprising is that he starred in “1883,” which was an amazing prequel series through the first season.

Now, he’s on record that he doesn’t watch “Yellowstone” and it’s “too much like f**king Dallas” for his taste. That’s about as blunt as it gets in terms of criticism.

The good news is that we don’t all have to agree on everything. I love “1883” and “Yellowstone,” I’m a big fan of Elliott’s work and I think he couldn’t be more wrong on this issue.

1883 is an incredible TV show, and it’s the latest example that nobody does entertainment better than Taylor Sheridan. Instead of the usual garbage Hollywood produces, Yellowstone, 1883 and everything else Sheridan produces is awesome. pic.twitter.com/fkEjgDpNOX — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 28, 2022

The hit Paramount Network show is great, and you should all be watching just about everything Taylor Sheridan touches.