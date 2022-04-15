Conservative Artists Release Line Of Trump-Themed NFTs

Conservative digital artists affiliated with former President Donald Trump’s Make America Great (MAGA) movement are releasing a line of Trump-themed digital assets, the group announced Friday.

The CryptoTRUMP Club will introduce its second non-fungible token (NFT) line featuring images of Trump wearing an assortment of outfits, including an eyepatch and a tuxedo, the group announced in a Friday press release. The NFTs will also include access to an exclusive social media forum with famous conservative social media personalities including Rogan O’Handley, Grant Godwin, Christian Walker, David Harris Jr. and Erin Elmore, according to the press release.

NFTs are unique units of data, similar to trading cards, that are stored on the blockchain, a decentralized public ledger distributed across multiple servers. Conventionally, an NFT is similar to a deed of ownership corresponding to a particular item of media, like a piece of digital art.

The project has earned the backing of former First Lady Melania Trump who has previously been involved with NFTs, announcing in December that she would create an NFT called “Melania’s Vision” and donate the proceeds to various children’s programs. (RELATED: Trump Has A Major Rally Planned In A Key Election State)

“I remain excited by the decentralized nature of blockchain technology and NFTs because it gives direct communication to people worldwide,” Melania Trump said in the press release. “The CryptoTRUMP Club gives a platform for those that love our great nation. Enjoy the Crypto-verse, CryptoTRUMP.”

The tokens will be sold on DeepRedSky, which the group calls “the premium free-speech focused NFT marketplace,” and can be purchased with the SOL cryptocurrency.

Meanwhile, the group is also developing the MAGAverse, a virtual real estate development in the metaverse which will be offered to various MAGA social media influencers and CryptoTRUMP Club members, the group announced. This development will give members the ability to attend private parties in the online world.

The metaverse is a virtual, digital world or environment in which people can interact with one another, often through avatars, across multiple platforms and devices.

The group’s first NFT launch of 250 tokens has already sold out, and the second line of NFTs will feature 750 NFTs, according to the press release.

