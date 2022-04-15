John Roberts Jumps To Defend Doocy After Psaki Slammed Doocy’s Questions

Fox News anchor John Roberts jumped Friday to defend Senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy after White House press secretary Jen Psaki suggested Doocy’s questions are typical of a “son of a bitch.”

Psaki suggested Thursday that Doocy asks questions that would make him seem like a “son of a bitch” during a Thursday live recording of “Pod Save America.”

“He works for a network that provides people with questions that, nothing personal to any individual including Peter Doocy, but might make anyone sound like a stupid son of a bitch,” she said.

Roberts came to Doocy’s defense, tweeting to Psaki that Doocy “makes the decisions on what topics he wants to quiz you on, and develops the questions himself.”

“His philosophy is a basic tenet of journalism. Comfort the afflicted, and afflict the comfortable. If that makes all of us ‘stupid s.o.b.s’, so be it.”

Note to @PressSec . @pdoocy makes the decisions on what topics he wants to quiz you on, and develops the questions himself.

President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic calling Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” in January after the reporter tried to ask about inflation and its potential “political liability” for Democrats come November. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Biden Said He Wouldn’t Bully Media)

Biden called Doocy following the exchange to “clear the air … within about an hour” of the briefing. Biden told Doocy his comment was “nothing personal,” Doocy recounted to Sean Hannity.

“In his role as White House correspondent, Peter Doocy’s job is to elicit truth from power for the American public. His questions are his own, he is a terrific reporter and we are extremely proud of his work,” Fox News said in a statement.