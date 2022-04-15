The NBA Fines Miles Bridges $50,000 For Hitting A Girl With His Mouth Guard

The NBA has dropped the hammer on Charlotte Hornets player Miles Bridges.

The talented basketball player went viral during a loss to the Atlanta Hawks after he chucked his mouth guard at a heckling fan. However, he didn’t hit the fan he intended to. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Instead, he smoked an innocent girl in the stands. Now, he’s learned his fate.

NBA Star Caught On Camera Doing Something Incredibly Stupid. Should He Be Suspended? https://t.co/M1gsUwnjyn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 14, 2022

The NBA announced in a release that Bridges has been fined $50,000 for his incredibly stupid decision during the loss to the Atlanta.

You can read the full release from the league below.

Miles Bridges fined $50K by NBA pic.twitter.com/3bhsPaKzMa — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) April 14, 2022

If you play stupid games, you’re going to win stupid prizes. Chucking your mouth guard into the stands is about as stupid as it gets.

He made a very poor choice, and Bridges now has to pay the price. That’s the way the world works when you’re an adult.

Miles Bridges was ejected after arguing this goaltend call. pic.twitter.com/ijvc7SxlNF — ESPN (@espn) April 14, 2022

Now, will $50,000 break the bank for an NBA player? Of course not, but hopefully, it forces him to think about his actions because they were 100% unacceptable.

Miles Bridges popped that little girl in the head with his mouthpiece & she didn’t even flinch. Boss.

pic.twitter.com/JBLoT9lYPc — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) April 14, 2022

Next time, he should learn how to keep his temper in check instead of hitting a girl with his mouth guard!