DaBaby Is Allegedly On Video Fighting In A Massive Brawl At A Bowling Alley

DaBaby might be in some trouble after a video allegedly showing him in a brawl blew up online.

According to Complex, DaBaby and his entourage were allegedly in a fight with the brother of DaniLeigh at a bowling alley in the Los Angeles area. DaniLeigh and the star rapper reportedly have a child together. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the carnage unfold below. It’s absolutely insane.

You know things are off the rails if you ever find yourself at a bowling alley throwing haymakers in an all out brawl.

Folks, that’s never a good sign at all. While it’s not crystal clear what kicked this altercation off, it is crystal clear that it went from zero to 100 very quickly!

In fact, it popped off so fast that I wasn’t even sure what happened at first.

The guy who polishes the bowling lanes after he seen DaBaby fight pic.twitter.com/qSUwZjcL8t — KYLE 🖕🏽 (@thekillakay_) February 10, 2022

Seriously, what would be going through someone’s mind where they would think brawling at a bowling alley would be smart?

Seriously, why would anyone ever do that? You’re supposed to be bowling and having a good time. Maybe even have a few drinks along the way.

What you damn sure don’t want to be doing is throwing punches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLION DOLLAR BABY 👶🏾 (@dababy)

It should be very interesting to see if there’s any fallout from this situation. What a wild event for DaBaby.