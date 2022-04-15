Ukrainians Tag Destroyed Russian Tank With ‘WOLVERINES’ In Awesome Viral Video

Ukrainians continue to go full “Red Dawn” on the Russian invaders.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, a destroyed Russian tank had been tagged with “WOLVERINES,” which is a reference to the classic 1984 film about young Americans killing communist invaders.

Destroyed Russian T-72B obr 1989 tank with “Wolverines” written on the cannon. https://t.co/d2rTrP6aaA pic.twitter.com/5N8MijppkA — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 15, 2022

For those of you who don’t know, this isn’t the first time “Wolverines” has appeared on destroyed Russian gear. A few days back, another destroyed tank went viral for having the invader killing slogan tagged on it.

Ukrainians Go Full ‘Red Dawn’ On Destroyed Russian Tank In Epic Photo https://t.co/wKjiCfOcZV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 11, 2022

I can’t even begin to tell you how much it warms my soul that Ukrainians are embracing “Red Dawn.” As I’ve said several times, it’s arguably my favorite movie, and I watch several times a year.

Ukrainians continue to fight like absolute hell against Russia, and you love to see it! When your country is invaded, you have to go full Red Dawn! pic.twitter.com/8Wr5ZbH9ko — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 7, 2022

Hell, after a few too many light beers, I’ve been known to fire it up. It never fails to impress watching young Americans lay waste to communist invaders.

Would Americans pick up weapons and carry out Red Dawn style attacks if the USA were invaded? It’s a fun question to debate, and I had to ask Rob O’Neill (@mchooyah) his thoughts. He thinks a lot of people would fight back. WATCH HERE: pic.twitter.com/vs0JLAr3Vo — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 23, 2022

While the circumstances in Ukraine aren’t the exact same, the same spirit is there! Russian invaders crossed into Ukraine, and the good people and military of Ukraine are doing everything possible to hold the line and repel the enemy.

Clearly, the Patrick Swayze film has inspired them, and I’m here for it.

Let’s hope they continue to keep up the fight for as long as possible!