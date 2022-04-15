Editorial

Ukrainians Tag Destroyed Russian Tank With ‘WOLVERINES’ In Awesome Viral Video

Destroyed Russian Tank (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/ralee85/status/1514757095010312197)

Destroyed Russian Tank (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/ralee85/status/1514757095010312197)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Ukrainians continue to go full “Red Dawn” on the Russian invaders.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, a destroyed Russian tank had been tagged with “WOLVERINES,” which is a reference to the classic 1984 film about young Americans killing communist invaders.

For those of you who don’t know, this isn’t the first time “Wolverines” has appeared on destroyed Russian gear. A few days back, another destroyed tank went viral for having the invader killing slogan tagged on it.

I can’t even begin to tell you how much it warms my soul that Ukrainians are embracing “Red Dawn.” As I’ve said several times, it’s arguably my favorite movie, and I watch several times a year.

Hell, after a few too many light beers, I’ve been known to fire it up. It never fails to impress watching young Americans lay waste to communist invaders.

While the circumstances in Ukraine aren’t the exact same, the same spirit is there! Russian invaders crossed into Ukraine, and the good people and military of Ukraine are doing everything possible to hold the line and repel the enemy.

Clearly, the Patrick Swayze film has inspired them, and I’m here for it.

Let’s hope they continue to keep up the fight for as long as possible!