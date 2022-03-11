It’s The Perfect Time To Watch The Classic Film ‘Red Dawn’

It’s Friday, and I have the perfect way for all of you to prepare for the weekend.

There’s been a ton of talk lately about “Red Dawn” ever since Russia rolled troops into Ukraine, and it’s not hard to see why.

Insane Video Reportedly Shows A Russian Attack Helicopter Getting Blown To Bits https://t.co/Frl4W2SUJE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 11, 2022

The Ukrainians seem hellbent on fighting to the bitter end and embracing a guerilla war against the Russian invaders.

Insane Gun Battle In Ukraine Captured On Video https://t.co/REUpyWsQSj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 11, 2022

For those of you who might have forgotten or just don’t know, the entire plot of the 1984 hit is about a group of young people waging a guerilla war against communist invaders.

If you’ve never seen the hit film with Patrick Swayze and Charlie Sheen, there’s literally no better time.

Is there a better way to prepare for the weekend than with the best moments of the hit film? I think the answer to that question is no.

Fire it up below, and enjoy!

If those videos don’t have you ready to run through a wall, I don’t know what to tell you. As I talked about with former Delta commando Robert Keller, I used to dream about Russians invading as a little kid.

I ran around with a Ruger 10/22 pretending to shoot invaders!

What do former Delta Force operator Robert Keller and I have in common? We both loved “Red Dawn” as kids and dreamed of killing communist invaders. Enjoy two guys just being dudes and talking about a classic American movie: pic.twitter.com/JMMtsppZfu — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 21, 2022

If you’ve never seen the whole film, now is the perfect time to watch. It’s an all-time classic for a reason, and it’s incredibly timely given the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.