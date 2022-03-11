Editorial

It’s The Perfect Time To Watch The Classic Film ‘Red Dawn’

It’s Friday, and I have the perfect way for all of you to prepare for the weekend.

There’s been a ton of talk lately about “Red Dawn” ever since Russia rolled troops into Ukraine, and it’s not hard to see why.

The Ukrainians seem hellbent on fighting to the bitter end and embracing a guerilla war against the Russian invaders.

For those of you who might have forgotten or just don’t know, the entire plot of the 1984 hit is about a group of young people waging a guerilla war against communist invaders.

If you’ve never seen the hit film with Patrick Swayze and Charlie Sheen, there’s literally no better time.

Is there a better way to prepare for the weekend than with the best moments of the hit film? I think the answer to that question is no.

Fire it up below, and enjoy!

If those videos don’t have you ready to run through a wall, I don’t know what to tell you. As I talked about with former Delta commando Robert Keller, I used to dream about Russians invading as a little kid.

I ran around with a Ruger 10/22 pretending to shoot invaders!

If you’ve never seen the whole film, now is the perfect time to watch. It’s an all-time classic for a reason, and it’s incredibly timely given the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.