Viral Photo Allegedly Shows A Destroyed Russian Tank Tagged With ‘WOLVERINES’

A photo allegedly showing a destroyed Russian tank is blowing up online.

In a photo recently tweeted by @OTolmachev, an alleged Russian tank was destroyed and tagged with “WOLVERINES,” which is a reference to the hit movie “Red Dawn.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the epic photo below.

This is about as epic as it gets in terms of stuff you’ll see in a war zone. “Red Dawn” is about a group of young Americans who take to the mountains after communists invade the USA.

They wage an absolutely brutal guerilla war on the invaders and spill blood pretty much the entire movie. It’s one of the greatest movies ever made, and anyone who disagrees is probably a communist.

Ever since Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rolled his forces over the border and into Ukraine, the Ukrainian military and civilian population have been fighting like hell to protect their country.

Clearly, they’re doing something right because the invasion hasn’t been nearly as easy as lots of people anticipated.

If they’re taking some energy and tips from “Red Dawn,” I say more power to them! The film is more or less a manual of what to do in the event of an invasion.

You fight like hell until the bitter end! Force the enemy to pay for every inch in blood.

