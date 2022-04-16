Massive Brawl Breaks Out During Maple Leafs Game In Wild Viral Video

An insane brawl broke out during a recent Toronto Maple Leafs game.

In a video tweeted by @6ixbuzztv, a man in a Toronto jersey threw several punches into a guy’s face during the team’s game against the Capitals. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A man touching a woman allegedly started the altercation, according to the tweet. You can watch the insane melee below.

Things got a little out of hand at the leafs game last night after a grown man allegedly put his hand on a girl which led to this fight pic.twitter.com/NZFI4JDXuH — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) April 15, 2022

That is without a doubt one of the craziest brawls we’ve seen in a very long time. That guy got lit up. Those are the kind of punches that can change your life for the worst.

By my count, the dude in the jersey landed at least two solid shots to the guy’s face before he was pulled off.

Obviously, this allegedly started over a serious situation, but as I’ve said many times before, if you’re brawling during a sporting event or doing anything else stupid, you’re a clown.

People go to sporting events to have a couple beers and spend time with their friends. Nobody goes hoping to get rocked in the face or allegedly deal with someone grabbing a woman. If those things are happening, things have gone far off the rails.

Let us know your thoughts on the brawl in the comments below.