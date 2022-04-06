People Attack Basketball Ref In Disturbing Viral Video

An incredibly disturbing video of a basketball ref being attacked is making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by @NoPauseTv, a ref was brutally attacked after it appeared the game he was officiating ended.

A group of people chased him around and then attacked him. You can watch the incredibly unsettling situation in the video below.

This is one of the most disturbing things I’ve seen in a very long time. A group of people literally chased the ref around, attacked him and it didn’t seem like anyone was interested in stopping the situation.

What the hell is wrong with people? Seriously, what the hell would have to be wrong with you in order to do something like this?

There’s simply no excuse for this type of behavior and that’s putting it lightly. If you beat a ref after a game, you should 100% be put in jail.

Actions of consequences, and behaving in this fashion should result in the hammer getting dropped on you. There shouldn’t be much mercy at all for people capable of the violent actions in the video above.

It’s absolutely despicable, and I hope the police were able to put all the attackers in handcuffs.