Anti-Racist Professor Claims Republicans Are Party Of ‘White Supremacy’

A Boston University professor claimed Republicans are “the party of white supremacy” because of their aversion to what he calls “anti-racist education” in an op-ed for The Atlantic.

Andrew W. Mellon Professor in the Humanities and the director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research Ibram X. Kendi took aim at white parents and “White-supremacist ideology.”

“The Republican Party is clearly not the party of parents,” Kendi wrote. “The Republican Party is certainly not the party of parents of color. But is the Republican Party even the party of white parents?”

Kendi claimed Republicans used four false “building blocks” to push the “myth” that the party consists of caring parents.

The four myths Kendi claimed are “Republican politicians care about white children,” “Anti-racist education is harmful to white children,” “Republican politicians are protecting white children by banning anti-racist education,” and “the Republican Party is the party of white parents because it is protecting white children.” (RELATED: School District Trains Teachers To Become ‘Anti-Racist’ ‘Co-Conspirators’ To Subvert ‘Curriculum Rooted In Whiteness’)

Kendi then claimed white children are being “indoctrinated” with a “toxic blend of racist, sexist, ableist, homophobic, transphobic, Islamaphobic, xenophobic, and anti-Semitic ideas that is harmful to all minds.” Kendi said Republicans should not be “downplaying” or “ignoring” the “principal racial threat” which is “White-supremacist ideology.”

Kendi alleged white Republican aversion to what he calls “anti-racist education,” is just a dog-whistle to white parents.

“The Republican attacks on what they call ‘critical race theory’ aren’t about protecting white kids, or any kids at all,” Kendi writes. “The attacks are intended to deceive, aggrieve, and mobilize enough white donors and voters to win contested elections this year and beyond.”

“This Republican Party is not the party of any group of parents, but the party of white supremacy,” Kendi concluded.

Parents nationwide have taken a stance against Critical Race Theory which holds that America is fundamentally racist yet teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue antiracism and hope to end meritocracy and objective truth, replacing them with race-based policies.