Suspect In South Carolina Shooting Arrested

Authorities arrested a 22-year-old male late Saturday in connection to a shooting injuring 14 at the Columbiana Centre in South Carolina, police say.

Police said Jewayne M. Price is charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol and currently resides at the Lexington County Detention Center, the Columbia Police Department (CPD) said in a statement. Two additional suspects were initially detained in the aftermath of the shooting, but have since been released after authorities learned they had no involvement in the incident.

Chief William H. “Skip” Holbrook told reporters on Saturday that three suspects were seen carrying firearms and believed they all knew one another. It is believed that the shooting was an isolated incident stemming from an ongoing conflict, the CPD said.

“CPD investigators have seized one firearm related to the incident,” the statement said. “Preliminary examination of ballistic evidence collected from the scene indicates that at least two different firearms were used by two suspects.”

Shooting suspect Jewayne M. Price will be housed at the Lexington County Detention Center. A booking photograph of the suspect is not available at this time. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 17, 2022

The shooting caused 9 gunshot wound victims and 5 broken bone and head injuries, according to the report. The victims ranged from 15-73 years old and are all currently in stable condition. The 73-year-old woman is the only victim currently hospitalized, while the others have since been released, the statement said. (RELATED: ‘No More Mass Shootings’: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Laments Mass Shooting)

Authorities responded to the shooting at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon after gunshots were fired inside the mall. Holbrook initially reported that the shooting injured 12 people, ten from gunshot wounds and two from being trampled while fleeing the building.

“What is important is that we have no fatalities,” he told reporters.

The mall issued a statement calling the incident a “senseless act of violence,” then thanked law enforcement for their speedy response.

“Today’s isolated, senseless act of violence is extremely upsetting and our thoughts are with everyone impacted,” the statement said. “We are grateful for the quick response and continued support of our security team and our partners in law enforcement.”