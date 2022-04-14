Editorial

Ukraine Claims It Badly Damaged A Major Russian Warship In The Black Sea

Moskva (Credit: REUTERS/Stringer and MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

Moskva (Credit: REUTERS/Stringer and MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Ukraine has claimed to have landed a massive blow against a major Russian warship.

The Russian guided-missile cruiser Moskva suffered serious damage after an unknown incident while in the Black Sea, and there are competing stories, according to CNN.

“In the Black Sea operational zone, Neptune anti-ship cruise missiles hit the cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet — it received significant damage. A fire broke out. Other units of the ship’s group tried to help, but a storm and a powerful explosion of ammunition overturned the cruiser and it began to sink,” Ukraine’s Operational Command South said in a Thursday statement, according to the same CNN.

However, Russia maintains that the damage to the ship was a result of a fire that reached ammunition, but the origins of the fire were explained by Russian authorities. Seeing as how both sides have reasons to push their own narratives, it’s important to recognize the unknowns in this situation.

Journalist Illia Ponomarenko, who has been an insane source of information since the war started, tweeted that the “Ukrainian military confirms the Moskva cruiser was targeted by Neptune missiles.”

In terms of the Neptune missiles, it could potentially be a major game changer. Former commander of the U.S. Army in Europe Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges told the New York Times, “This is a big deal, because it shows that the Ukrainians have some capability. This will be a huge boost to them and will also increase deterrence. Russian ships will be hesitant to get too close.”

The use of the weapon could force Russia to reconsider the situation, according to the same interview.

No matter what caused the ship to get damaged, and I’m definitely inclined to believe the Ukrainian version of events over Russia’s, it’s great news for those fighting like hell in Ukraine.

Trust me, you’re not going to see me shed any tears over a Russian warship suffering serious damage, no matter the cause.

Let’s hope the Ukrainians keep giving the Russians hell around the clock. As I’ve said too many times to count, your only option when you’re invaded is to go full “Red Dawn.”

That’s what the Ukrainians have done, and I’m here for it!