Ukraine Claims It Badly Damaged A Major Russian Warship In The Black Sea

Ukraine has claimed to have landed a massive blow against a major Russian warship.

The Russian guided-missile cruiser Moskva suffered serious damage after an unknown incident while in the Black Sea, and there are competing stories, according to CNN.

“In the Black Sea operational zone, Neptune anti-ship cruise missiles hit the cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet — it received significant damage. A fire broke out. Other units of the ship’s group tried to help, but a storm and a powerful explosion of ammunition overturned the cruiser and it began to sink,” Ukraine’s Operational Command South said in a Thursday statement, according to the same CNN.

Ukrainian officials claiming they have hit the Russian Naval cruiser, Moskva. The warship in the Black Sea was famously told to go f—k itself by the Ukrainian border guards on Snake Island. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) April 13, 2022

However, Russia maintains that the damage to the ship was a result of a fire that reached ammunition, but the origins of the fire were explained by Russian authorities. Seeing as how both sides have reasons to push their own narratives, it’s important to recognize the unknowns in this situation.

Ukraine has hit Russian missile cruiser “Moskva” in the Black Sea, Odesa regional governor Maksym Marchenko said. ‘Russian ship is severely damaged’, he claimed — Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) April 13, 2022

Journalist Illia Ponomarenko, who has been an insane source of information since the war started, tweeted that the “Ukrainian military confirms the Moskva cruiser was targeted by Neptune missiles.”

The Ukrainian military confirms the Moskva cruiser was targeted by Neptune missiles. She was set afire, which caused munitions explosion. The Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship reportedly “turned upside down and started to sink”.

Let’s also wait for any pics from the scene. — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 14, 2022

In terms of the Neptune missiles, it could potentially be a major game changer. Former commander of the U.S. Army in Europe Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges told the New York Times, “This is a big deal, because it shows that the Ukrainians have some capability. This will be a huge boost to them and will also increase deterrence. Russian ships will be hesitant to get too close.”

The use of the weapon could force Russia to reconsider the situation, according to the same interview.

Still unconfirmed whether Ukraine hit Russian warship with Neptune missile. But many signs point to such a strike. “This is a big deal…. This will be a huge boost to [Ukraine] and will also increase deterrence.”https://t.co/3itE8vyIIk — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) April 14, 2022

No matter what caused the ship to get damaged, and I’m definitely inclined to believe the Ukrainian version of events over Russia’s, it’s great news for those fighting like hell in Ukraine.

Trust me, you’re not going to see me shed any tears over a Russian warship suffering serious damage, no matter the cause.

Let’s hope the Ukrainians keep giving the Russians hell around the clock. As I’ve said too many times to count, your only option when you’re invaded is to go full “Red Dawn.”

That’s what the Ukrainians have done, and I’m here for it!