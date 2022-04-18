Watch A Special Inside Look At ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

The upcoming “Top Gun” sequel looks like it’s going to be awesome.

The plot of “Top Gun: Maverick,” according to the the description of a recent inside look at the film, is, “After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

You can watch the special behind the scenes look at the movie with Tom Cruise below. It looks awesome.

“Top Gun: Maverick” really does look like it’s going to be awesome, and I can’t wait to see what fans get once it drops May 27.

It’s been more than 25 years since the original film with Cruise hit theaters, and now an entire new generation of fans will get an introduction to the legendary fictional pilot.

People love great action sequences and it’s clear that “Top Gun: Maverick” is going to be loaded with outstanding action scenes. Whenever you combine Tom Cruise and fighter jets, you know the final product is going to be awesome.

That’s just a fact and we all know it.

For those of you interested, you can catch “Top Gun: Maverick” starting May 27!