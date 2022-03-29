Watch The Incredible Trailer For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

“Top Gun: Maverick” looks like it’s going to be full of adrenaline.

The plot of the highly–anticipated sequel starring Tom Cruise, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is as follows:

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Fire up the trailer below. It’s a shot of adrenaline straight to the heart. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Does this movie look awesome or does this movie look awesome? I think we can all agree that the answer is an overwhelming yes.

“Top Gun: Maverick” looks like it’s going to be incredible, and there will be several ties to the classic original film.

Furthermore, the cast is stacked with talent, and Miles Teller playing Goose’s son was an incredible casting choice.

We all know Teller is one of the best younger actors in the game, and I have no doubt that he’ll crush it in “Top Gun: Maverick.”

I also can’t even remember the last film we had that featured great combat scenes with planes.

Well, we’re getting a new one when “Top Gun: Maverick” drops May 27. I can’t wait to watch it!