ESPN Star Mel Kiper Announces He Won’t Attend The NFL Draft Because He’s Unvaccinated

Mel Kiper won’t be at the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas.

The ESPN superstar is the face of the network’s draft coverage, and he’s become a star over the years weighing in on picks. However, he’ll be doing it from home for this draft because he revealed he’s unvaccinated. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“For all three days, I will appear from my home studio in Maryland rather than onsite in Vegas as I’m unvaccinated from COVID-19,” Kiper announced late Monday afternoon. You can read his full statement below.

I am looking forward to being part of the 2022 NFL Draft, my 39th for ESPN pic.twitter.com/C5ea9NjdqK — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) April 18, 2022

I honestly can’t believe we’re even still having this conversation about vaccines and COVID-19. At this point, everyone has made their decisions.

It’s time to move on and get back to living life. There’s absolutely no reason at all that Kiper shouldn’t be at the draft just because he’s unvaccinated.

While it’s not clear in his statement who is responsible for this, it’s shameful if ESPN is forcing him to do the draft remotely. There’s no excuse for it at all.

If anyone is seriously worried about Kiper being unvaccinated, just test him when he gets to Vegas! Why are we making this more complicated than it needs to be?

It’s April 2022, the federal mask mandate for travel has been suspended and it’s time to get back to normal. The nonsense of treating people differently over vaccines should never have happened, and Kiper should 100% be at the draft.