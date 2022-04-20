REPORT: ‘Yellowstone’ Had An Economic Impact On Montana Of More Than $70 Million In A Single Year

“Yellowstone” prints cash for the state of Montana.

The hit Paramount Network show with Kevin Costner has taken the country by storm ever since it was released back in 2018, and it’s apparently given Montana’s economy a nice bump. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

A study conducted by the University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research found that the show’s economic impact on the state is north of $70 million in a single year, according to the Missoulian.

The show’s impact “included $25.3 million in annual personal income for Montana households and $85.8 million in additional gross receipts for Montana businesses and organizations,” according to the same report.

While the show has a direct impact on the state’s economy, I’d be curious to see what kind of bump it’s made in terms of tourism.

“Yellowstone” has been the most popular summer show on TV for several seasons, and people can’t get enough. Given the fact it’s set in Montana and the scenery is gorgeous, I’d imagine the tourism numbers might be higher than normal.

You can even rent cabins at the location of the Duttons’ home. So, there is clearly a market created for fans of the show.

Also, if you haven’t ever been to Montana, I can’t recommend it enough. I used to live in Bozeman, and it’s a gorgeous place. It’s definitely worth checking out at least once in your life.

As for “Yellowstone,” make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates from the show as we have them!