Kevin Costner Says ‘The Only Thing’ Unrealistic About ‘Yellowstone’ Is All The Murdering

Kevin Costner thinks “Yellowstone” has done a great job at being realistic.

Through four seasons, “Yellowstone” has dominated the TV ratings and captivated millions of fans around the country. Why is it so successful? Well, there are a lot of reasons, but one of the main ones is that it feels very authentic. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

Now, the man famous for playing John Dutton has revealed the one thing about the show he thinks isn’t realistic.

Costner said the following during an interview at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, according to CinemaBlend:

No one wants to be a cliche in anything, whether it’s your personal life or anything, and so I think we really avoided that. I mean, in a lot of ways, the only thing that is not realistic is how many people we murder. That’s a function of heightened television and all that, but if you strip that part away that kind of has to be there in the level of entertainment with how broad you can go, everything reduces itself down.

It’s pretty hard to disagree with Costner’s assessment of the situation. The only thing I would add is that some of the discussions about ranching and veterinarian issues aren’t always on point, according to a veterinarian I know.

However, if you weren’t a vet or didn’t grow up farming/ranching, you’d never notice the minor details. So, it’s not a huge deal.

When it comes to just about everything else in “Yellowstone,” I would definitely say it’s accurate and authentic.

The landscape is literally as authentic as it gets because the show is filmed out west, and the way people behave and talk is pretty on point. How do I know? Well, I used to live in Montana not far from where the show is set.

As a guy who lived there, I’d say there’s little debate about whether or not it gets the job done. It definitely does.

Something tells me season five will continue the incredibly high standard of authenticity!