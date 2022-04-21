Biden Goes On About Mask Mandates When Reporter Asks About Title 42

President Joe Biden went on about mask mandates on public transportation Thursday after a reporter asked about the Trump-era immigration policy Title 42.

At a Thursday press conference, a reporter asked whether the administration is considering a delay in ending Title 42, a policy that allowed for the expulsion of nearly 1.7 million migrants to help protect against COVID-19. The president then detailed the administration’s intention to appeal a district judge’s decision overturning the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) mask mandate for public transportation.

“No, what I’m considering is continuing to hear from my—first of all, there’s gonna be an appeal by the Justice Department because, as a matter of principle, we want to be able to be in a position where if, in fact, it is strongly concluded by the scientists that we need Title 42 that we be able to do that. But there has been no decision on extending Title 42.”

WATCH:

Twitter users immediately criticized Biden’s remarks, with one user called it “terrifying” and suggesting his mental health was declining. (RELATED: ‘Crazed Recklessness’: Tucker Warns Biden’s Recent Rhetoric Is More Than Just A Gaffe)

This is terrifying. Democrats need to step in and do something about Biden’s declining mental health. https://t.co/tKWTNgjohX — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) April 21, 2022

I’m very excited to the inevitable fact checker to tell me what we all just saw in this clip isn’t what we actually saw. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 21, 2022

Biden was asked a question this morning about Title 42, and he answered it by talking about the mask mandate. https://t.co/dkvj1zPErG — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) April 21, 2022

The president later clarified that he referred to the appeal on the transportation mask mandate, not the Title 42.

“I want to clarify that, in comments at the conclusion of my remarks this morning, I was referring to the CDC’s mask mandate and there is no Department of Justice action on Title 42,” he said.