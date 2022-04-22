‘Trash, Human Waste And Needles’: Biden Ignores Environmental Crisis Facing Seattle During Earth Day Visit

President Joe Biden neglected to mention the rampant homelessness plaguing Seattle while speaking about Earth Day while visiting the liberal city Friday.

“Every time I get a little down … I just turn on the television or take a look at all the young people,” Biden said at Seward Park, according ABC News. “They are really, really energized–whether it’s basic human rights or it’s the environment.” Seattle’s homeless problem has worsened, spawning homeless camps littered with human waste, drugs and crime, according to the Washington Policy Center.

“Seattle has one of the worst homeless problems of any major city in the United States,” The Washington Policy Center wrote. “Walk down virtually any street in the downtown core or in many neighborhood business districts, or stop at most parks in the metropolitan area and you will find people living in unconventional situations surrounded by trash, human waste, and needles.”

Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers slammed Biden’s inability to address surging homelessness and drug issues in a letter obtained by The Center Square Thursday, asking the president to see how failed policies have ruined the city.

“If you do, you will see how homelessness has taken over with tent cities popping up everywhere, serving as ground zero for rampant drug abuse and violent crime; devastating community safety and the ability of small businesses to remain open,” McMorris wrote in The Center Square.

“Since you took office, violent crime has spiked across the country, including by 20% in Seattle and 10% in Spokane,” McMorris wrote. “Just last month, two Washington State law enforcement officers were shot and killed in the line of duty.”

Surging homeless camps throughout the city have caused parents and children to avoid parks where they once enjoyed various outdoor activities, Fox 13 Seattle reported. The parks are now littered with homeless tents bringing violence and drug use.

President Joe Biden is in Seattle to address our prolific crime and homelessness crisis. Just kidding. He’s here raising money and making untenable claims about the environment. But it did force Seattle leaders to clear up some embarrassing encampments near his hotel at least. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 22, 2022

Meanwhile, city sidewalks have been fully converted to homeless camps with tents as the city looks for alternative places to house the homeless, KOMO News reported. (RELATED: Toxic Fentanyl, Meth Smoke Make Liberal City’s Transit System Unusable, Authorities Say)

Seattle’s transit system has recently become unusable after multiple reports of toxic fentanyl and meth smoke, along with dangerous environmental conditions and volatile behavior, The Seattle Times reported.

“Now it’s getting worse again,” resident Eric Baker told KOMO News in February about maneuvering around the tents.

“You walk around and shake your head,” Seattle resident Scott Bader said regarding the overrun streets. “It’s just an unfortunate situation the city needs to get on.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.