REPORT: Tom Brady Reconstructs Current Contract With Bucs, Creating Millions In Cap Space For The Team

Tom Brady reportedly reconstructed his contract with Tampa Bay on Friday, creating millions of dollars in cap space for the team to spend on players.

Brady, 44, created over $9 million in spending money after restructuring the current deal he has with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers restructured his 2022 contract today, creating over $9 million of added salary cap space for Tampa Bay as it gets ready to head into next week’s draft, league sources tell ESPN. Brady still is scheduled to be a free agent after this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 22, 2022

Brady is no stranger to doing what’s best for the team. During his 20-year tenure as a New England Patriot, Brady consistently took less money in hopes that the roster would improve with players who cost more cash to land. He’s been underpaid his entire career, but it’s by choice. (RELATED: Devin Booker To Miss Time With Hamstring Injury)

Brady’s desire to win championships stops at nothing. He is a player who could be the highest-paid in the NFL, maybe in all of sports. But with winning in mind, he has again elected to take less money for the team to land better players.

It is an incredibly unselfish thing, and it puts the Bucs in a great position to be Super Bowl contenders as Brady enters his 23rd NFL season.