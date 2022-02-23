Tom Brady Is Headed To Hollywood To Produce And Star In Football Movie

Tom Brady has retired from football after 22 seasons in the NFL and is now headed to Hollywood to produce and star in a football movie titled “80 for Brady.”

The 44-year-old seven-time-winning Super Bowl QB will be part of a star-studded football-themed comedy road trip movie and star with the likes of Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, the Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The feature film from Paramount Pictures will be directed by Kyle Marvin, the outlet noted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

The movie is inspired by a true story about four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing road trip to the Super Bowl LI in 2017 to watch the former Patriots star quarterback before chaos ensues, the report noted. (RELATED: Tom Brady Says The Buccaneers Have ‘A Lot Of Work To Do’ Before The Season Starts)

The retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers star shocked the sports world earlier in February when he announced he was ready to walk away from the game after his Hall of Fame career.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady wrote, in part, in a post on Twitter.

“I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” he added, before thanking his wife and family for all their support.

Production on the Brady film is set to get underway this spring, the report noted.