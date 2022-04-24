Insane Viral Video Allegedly Shows Russian Missile Strike In Ukraine

Another crazy video has surfaced from the war between Russia and Ukraine.

A video tweeted by Rob Lee shows an alleged Russian cruise missile strike on Lviv, and the footage of the explosion is absolutely brutal.

You can watch the crazy explosion below.

Another video of the Kalibr cruise missile strike on Lviv from April 18. https://t.co/z5hPV5L1OD pic.twitter.com/pd44Tm9zS5 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 24, 2022

There’s no question at all that’s an extremely brutal video, and that’s putting it lightly. What the Russians are doing in Ukraine is absolutely horrific, and there’s nonstop evidence to prove that.

Ever since Russian forces crossed the border and invaded, the fighting on the ground has been fierce and bitter.

The good news is that the Ukrainians continue to fight like absolute hell against the Russian invaders. They refuse to just roll over and quit.

No matter how this situation ends, you have to respect the fact the Ukrainians are doing everything possible to hold the line. Let’s hope they can continue to hold out for as long as possible.

