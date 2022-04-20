Editorial

Viral Video Allegedly Shows A Mortar Strike On Russian Forces In Ukraine

Mortar Attack (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RALee85/status/1516569256107941893)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Another incredible video from the war in Ukraine has hit the internet.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, Ukrainians dropped some mortars on a house with Russians forces in it, and the destruction was a sight to behold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the incredible attack unfold in the video below.

It’s not clear from the video whether or not anyone made it out alive, but seeing as how the majority of the house was still standing, I’d say there was a good chance most people weren’t killed.

Having said that, it was still one hell of an explosion. Clearly, the Ukrainians aren’t giving up yet. They’re continuing to fight like hell.

As I’ve said before, no matter how this situation ends, I have great respect for the people of Ukraine. A lot of people expected them to get rolled by Russia.

Not only has that not happened to the degree people expected, but the good people of Ukraine have put up a very spirited defense.

Let’s hope they force Russia to pay for every inch in blood. When you get invaded, your only choice is to fight!