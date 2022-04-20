Viral Video Allegedly Shows A Mortar Strike On Russian Forces In Ukraine

Another incredible video from the war in Ukraine has hit the internet.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, Ukrainians dropped some mortars on a house with Russians forces in it, and the destruction was a sight to behold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the incredible attack unfold in the video below.

Video from Ukraine’s 54th Mechanized Brigade targeting DNR troops in a house in Donetsk with mortar fire. https://t.co/twxtber6fG pic.twitter.com/xBOEr9hJMI — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 20, 2022

It’s not clear from the video whether or not anyone made it out alive, but seeing as how the majority of the house was still standing, I’d say there was a good chance most people weren’t killed.

Violent Video Allegedly Shows Man Firing On Russians In Ukraine https://t.co/wWwRwvNkdS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 20, 2022

Having said that, it was still one hell of an explosion. Clearly, the Ukrainians aren’t giving up yet. They’re continuing to fight like hell.

Crazy Video Reportedly Shows Ukraine Obliterating Russian Armor https://t.co/vbPLsNYi1g — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 19, 2022

As I’ve said before, no matter how this situation ends, I have great respect for the people of Ukraine. A lot of people expected them to get rolled by Russia.

Massive Gun Battle In Ukraine Captured On Video https://t.co/REUpyWsQSj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 13, 2022

Not only has that not happened to the degree people expected, but the good people of Ukraine have put up a very spirited defense.

Let’s hope they force Russia to pay for every inch in blood. When you get invaded, your only choice is to fight!