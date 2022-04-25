New Police Bodycam Video Shows Alec Baldwin’s Reaction Moments After Halyna Hutchins Was Shot

Alec Baldwin’s reaction to Halyna Hutchins’ shooting on the set of his movie “Rust” has been documented in newly released police bodycam video showing Baldwin cooperating with law enforcement and asking about Hutchins’ condition.

The bodycam footage appears to show Baldwin and his crew seated outdoors. Baldwin could be heard saying, “what’s her story?” apparently referring Hutchins’ condition. Another man replies “a little bit rougher,” according to the video. The police officer said the bullet “went through her right underarm and the exit point was on her back left shoulder blade.” A crewmember asked if the wound was life threatening. “Enough to get air flight,” the officer said, according to police bodycam video footage released by TMZ.

Baldwin asked the officer “why did they wait so long to take her?” according to the video. “Because we have to stabilize, for every narcotic and everything they administer they have to wait a certain period,” the officer said. The officer went on to reassure Baldwin and the crew that “the flight medics are trained ER techs, so she’s in good hands,” according to the video.

The video picks up the audio as the police ask about Baldwin’s involvement during the time of the shooting. Baldwin could be heard voluntarily saying “I was the one holding the gun,” according to the video. “Whatever you want to do,” Baldwin said. “I’m happy to stay right here.” (RELATED: Production Company Fined Maximum Amount For Alec Baldwin’s Fatal Shooting)

The video shows the officer asking Baldwin if he wanted to remain there or wait in the cruiser. Baldwin replied, “I’ll wait right here,” and proceeded to ask a member of his crew to pass him a cigarette. “My hands are shaking,” he could be heard saying in the video.

During an interview with investigators, Baldwin asked, “am I being charged?” according to video posted by ABC News. The investigator said he was not being charged. “We’ve done this for two weeks, and we did it the right way every day,” Baldwin continued, according to the video.

Halyna Hutchins was air lifted to University of New Mexico Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries October 21, 2021, according to ABC News.