Alec Baldwin Says He Doesn’t Feel Guilt After Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting: ‘Someone Is Responsible’ But ‘It’s Not Me’

Alec Baldwin said he doesn’t feel any guilt after the fatal shooting on the set of his movie “Rust” that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead.

During an interview Thursday night with the 63-year-old actor, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos asked Baldwin if he felt any guilt after Hutchins‘ death. The clip was shared by ABC News on Twitter.

“No,” the “30 Rock” star admitted. “I feel that someone is responsible for what happened. And I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.” (RELATED: REPORT: Police Say Halyna Hutchins Died After Alec Baldwin ‘Discharged’ A Prop Gun)

.@GStephanopoulos: “Do you feel guilt?” Alec Baldwin: “No. Someone is responsible for what happened and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.” READ MORE: https://t.co/zYugqKhIVW #BaldwinABC pic.twitter.com/97F9wOYYTT — ABC News (@ABC) December 3, 2021

The “Saturday Night Live” star told the host he cocked the revolver but insisted he “didn’t pull the trigger before it “went off,” Variety reported. (RELATED: ‘My Heart Is Broken’: Alec Baldwin Speaks Out After Killing Woman With Prop Gun On Set)

Baldwin shot Hutchins with a gun he believed had no live ammunition, according to a search warrant obtained by the Los Angeles Times. Halyna was airlifted to a nearby hospital where was she was later pronounced dead.

“Well the trigger wasn’t pulled,” the actor explained in an earlier clip shared by the outlet. “I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never.”

The ABC host pressed further and asked the actor how a “live bullet” made it on to the New Mexico movie set and Baldwin said he had no idea.

“Someone put a live bullet in a gun,” the superstar star actor shared. “A bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

“It wasn’t supposed to be on the property,” Baldwin shared in another clip. “It wasn’t supposed to be on the truck. It wasn’t supposed to be in the kit. It wasn’t supposed to be in somebody’s fanny pack. A live round is not supposed to be anywhere near the set.”

Asked by @GStephanopoulos if he worries about being criminally charged, Alec Baldwin says: “I don’t. I’ve been told by people who are in the know…that it’s highly unlikely that I would be charged with anything criminally.” Read more: https://t.co/zYugqKzjNu #BaldwinABC pic.twitter.com/msTJuJDDl1 — ABC News (@ABC) December 3, 2021

On Tuesday, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s department issued a new search warrant obtained by The Daily Caller seeking answers to how a live bullet might have got on the movie set.

In the search warrant, it said the office was in search of “documents in relation to the set of ‘Rust’ to include any and all documents relating to products/equipment/ammunition supplied to the production” at an Albuquerque prop house, PDQ Arm and Prop LLC, owned by Seth Kenney, an ABC report noted.