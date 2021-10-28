Alec Baldwin Shares Article On Social Media About New Search Warrant In ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin returned to social media by retweeting a New York Times article about a new search warrant in the “Rust” shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“Before he handed a revolver that he had declared ‘cold’ to Alec Baldwin on the set of the film ‘Rust,’ Dave Halls, an assistant director, told a detective he should have inspected each round in each chamber, according to an affidavit. But he did not,” the tweet from the NYT read. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Say Halyna Hutchins Died After Alec Baldwin ‘Discharged’ A Prop Gun)

Before he handed a revolver that he had declared “cold” to Alec Baldwin on the set of the film “Rust,” Dave Halls, an assistant director, told a detective he should have inspected each round in each chamber, according to an affidavit. But he did not. https://t.co/flCONhaEqO — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 27, 2021

The headline for the article read, “Gun Handed to Alec Baldwin Was Not Thoroughly Checked, Affidavit Says. The bullet that killed the cinematographer on the film ‘Rust’ has been recovered, the Santa Fe County Sheriff said, and investigators believe there were more live rounds on the set.” (RELATED: ‘My Heart Is Broken’: Alec Baldwin Speaks Out After Killing Woman With Prop Gun On Set)

“I check the barrel for obstructions, most of the time there’s no live fire,” Halls shared with authorities, according to a warrant obtained by The Daily Caller. “She (Hannah Gutierrez, armorer on set) opens the hatch and spins the drum, and I say cold gun on set.”

“David advised Hannah showed him the firearm before continuing rehearsal, he could only remember seeing three rounds. He advised he should have checked them all, but didn’t, and couldn’t recall if she spun the drum,” the warrant said.

Before Baldwin’s post, his last was on October 22 which included his first remarks after the shooting that killed Hutchins.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” the actor explained. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

1-

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

2- I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

Later that day, he retweeted an article from Apple News with a headline that read, “Alec Baldwin Was Told Prop Gun Was Safe Before Fatal Shooting, Affidavit Says.”

Hutchins died from her injuries after Baldwin fired a shot from “an antique-era appropriate gun” on the set of his film in Santa Fe, New Mexico, according to SantaFe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, the NYT reported. The film’s director Joel Souza was also injured.