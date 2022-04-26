Watch The Incredibly Unnerving And Scary Trailer For ‘The Black Phone’ With Ethan Hawke

“The Black Phone” looks like it’s going to be an incredibly sinister film.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer's YouTube description, is, "Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer's previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to Finney."

Judging from the newest trailer for the movie with Ethan Hawke, it’s going to be one hell of a scary ride. Give it a watch below.

This movie looks like it’s going to be absolutely horrifying in the best way possible. It looks like it’s going to be one of the scariest movies released in a very long time.

Even without seeing the film, that trailer was among the scariest things I’ve seen in a very long time. Ethan Hawke looks chilling and sinister in a way that makes my skin crawl.

Never talk to strangers. #TheBlackPhone opens in theaters June 24.

As many of you know, horror movies aren’t my favorite genre of film, but I do like great ones. The last great horror films I saw were the “Fear Street” movies Netflix released.

Those were great and they were great because the movies were self-aware. If you’re going to go dark, you have to go very dark, and it looks like “The Black Phone” will get as dark as possible.

For those of you interested, you can catch it starting June 24!