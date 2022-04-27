‘I’m Gonna…Chalk That Up To COVID Brain’: Daily Caller’s Vince Coglianese Does Parody ‘Interview’ With Kamala Harris On WMAL

Daily Caller’s editorial director Vince Coglianese did a parody “interview” with Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, pulling audio clips from Harris’ former speeches to use as ‘answers’ in the mock interview.

Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday but is presenting no symptoms, press secretary Kirsten Allen said in a statement. Harris “has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules.”

“We’re so sorry to hear you’ve been stricken with COVID,” Coglianese said.

“Thank you,” Harris responded.

“Where are you calling us from right now?” Coglianese asked.

“I am here. Standing here on the northern flank, on the eastern flank, talking about what we have in terms of the eastern flank,” Harris said.

“Where do you think you came down with this thing, do you have any suspicions about who gave it to you?” Coglianese asked, referring to Harris’ second positive COVID announcement.

“It is no one’s fault that this virus hit our shores, or hit the world. I would not blame it on anyone in that way,” Harris said. (RELATED: ‘Political Parasite’: Tucker Carlson Mocks ‘Space Czar’ Kamala Harris For ‘Patronizing’ Everyone)

“Really? I mean, actually, it is China’s fault and the World Health Organization’s, doctor Anthony Fauci, all of them either covered up, or downplayed the source and the threat of this pandemic. But what, since you’re sick I’ll set that aside. You’re the Vice President, it’s pretty hard for most people to get near you, unless they’re family or they’re friends. So I guess one of your friends gave it to you, no?” Coglianese asked.

Harris’ pre-recorded answer discussed the importance of having loyal friends, with Coglianese joking in kind that her loyal friends likely infected her and she appeared to be suffering from COVID brain fog, which Harris denied.

“Didn’t the White House doctors urge you at all to take precautions so that you wouldn’t catch COVID?”

“I didn’t listen,” Harris responded.

“You didn’t listen.”

“And I would encourage anyone who’s been told that, whatever their gender, to not listen, don’t be encumbered by the inability of others to see the potential of who you are,” Harris said.

“Okay, I’m not really sure what your gender has to do with any of this, but I’m glad to hear you’re fighting back at least against some of the ridiculous COVID restrictions around you,” Coglianese said. “Now I imagine you’re definitely maintaining social distance now from everybody, what’s it like being so far away from human contact?”

“Space is exciting!” Harris responded. “It spurs our imagination, and it forces us to ask big questions. Space, it affects us all and it connects us all.”

Coglianese asked Harris how she’s occupying her free time during quarantine. Harris discussed how “using the internet” is an essential part of everyone’s daily life.

Coglianese then shifted gears and asked Harris for an update on the Russia-Ukraine situation.

“So, Ukraine is a country in Europe, it exists next to another country called Russia,” Harris explained. “Russia is a bigger country, Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine, so basically, that’s wrong.”

“Yes, I was following you all the way through, in fact, that was a little patronizing, but again, probably COVID brain, I’m gonna go ahead and chalk that up to COVID brain. It sounds like you need some rest. Anyway, I imagine this is going to clear up in time.”

“Talking about the significance of the passage of time,” Harris responded, “right, the significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time.”

“Yes, I agree. That’s what I’m hoping heals you of this. Anyway, with that Madame Vice President, thank you for being with us today on WMAL.”