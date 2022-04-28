Google Issues Massive Warning To Users Of Chrome

Google confirmed a plethora of vulnerabilities on their Chrome browser Tuesday, many of which pose a “high” threat level to users.

Thirty different security issues were discovered in Chrome, which impact users of Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile devices, according to a blog post shared Tuesday by Google. A majority of the information on the vulnerabilities is not being shared by the technology company, as is standard practice with the organization, Forbes reported. (RELATED: North Korean Hacking Group Responsible For $600 Million Heist, US Officials Say)

Use-After-Free (UAF) attacks appear to be the best method for breaking into Chrome, Forbes continued. A UAF attack is a memory exploit and has broken through Chrome security more than 65 times since the start of the year, the outlet reported.

Chrome is likely vulnerable to a new type of “zero-day” hack, according to Forbes. A zero-day hack means that the vulnerability in a platform is known to hackers before Google, or any company, can deploy a fix. At present, every Chrome user is vulnerable to this type of hack, the outlet noted.

Google Chrome has been successfully hacked yet again with multiple new vulnerabilities that impact the browser across all major platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to stay safe. https://t.co/k5IXSQ5EJG — Forbes (@Forbes) April 28, 2022

Google is set release an update in the coming days to fix the bugs that make these hacks possible. Users can manually update their browsers by using the setting feature if they don’t want to wait for the update to go through automatically, the outlet continued.

Research on hacking suggests that passwords of any type that are eight digits or less can be broken very quickly.

Google Chrome is the most popular web browser in the U.S.