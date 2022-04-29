The Media Empire Behind CNN+ Is Pushing A New Show About Teenage Drag Queens

The Discovery+ network is airing a show about children who dress in hypersexual drag costumes to explore their identities and gain confidence in a new show called “Generation Drag.”

The show will feature five teenagers and their families as they prepare for a performance at “Dragutante,” a drag show aimed at helping young LGBT people express themselves, according to a Discovery+ description.

WATCH:

A trailer for the show displays children wearing strappy lingerie, heavy makeup, colorful wigs and platform boots.

The children’s ages are not disclosed, but the show refers to them as teenagers. One boy said he became interested in drag at 13. (RELATED: Activists Are Trying To Normalize Pedophilia And Corporate Media Is Helping Them)

A mother is shown in the trailer struggling to explain to her daughter that her grandmother does not fully accept her because she refuses to come to her drag performances. The trailer later shows the young girl in her drag costume tearfully hugging two adult men – one of whom is in drag – who do not appear to be related to her.

One of the children in the show is transgender, and is shown complaining that family photos from before the child began transitioning were a source of sadness and discomfort. (RELATED: Child Sex Change Treatments Are A Hill Some LGBT Activists Are Willing To Die On)

“This is me, and you better like it,” one boy said before the trailer showed a clip of him dancing onstage in a fringed pink dress.

Another child describes struggling to find friends and says that, while wearing drag costumes, he feels more confident. His comments are played over a video of him presenting his drag costume, featuring full makeup, a wig and a dress, to a room full of cheering adults including his parents and several drag queens.

WarnerMedia Discovery owns Discovery+ as well as CNN+, which recently imploded five weeks after its launch after losing more than $9.3 million daily, Axios previously reported. The CNN+ network will shutdown on April 30.

The six-episode “Generation Drag” series, directed by model Tyra Banks, will air in June.

