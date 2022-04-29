Elon Musk: ‘The Far Left Hates Everyone, Themselves Included’

Elon Musk continues to make it clear he’s not a fan of the far left.

Musk set the internet on fire Thursday with a tweet about liberals running further to the left while most people have stayed consistent with their views.

Elon Musk Slams Leftists With One Simple Tweet https://t.co/7rQS2m7h4M — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 29, 2022

Well, he doubled down early Friday morning when he tweeted, “The far left hates everyone, themselves included.”

The far left hates everyone, themselves included! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

He also made it clear he doesn’t like the far right and added, “But I’m no fan of the far right either. Let’s have less hate and more love.”

But I’m no fan of the far right either. Let’s have less hate and more love. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

These tweets from Musk are about as rational and fair as you could ever hope to be. The extremes on both sides are incredibly unbearable to deal with.

The only difference is the far right has no power in America, which isn’t a bad thing, but the far left is engrained in some of our largest institutions.

For example, the media promotes plenty of far left personalities and ideas. Look no further than the revisionist history you’re being sold about Colin Kaepernick for proof of that fact.

The media wants you to believe Colin Kaepernick is a hero, but that’s a complete lie. He’s a bum who hates America. He doesn’t deserve to ever play in the NFL again. pic.twitter.com/4L0Fhy6V1L — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 19, 2022

The sad thing is that even though these are very honest and reasonable tweets from Musk calling out both extremes, I can promise you people will still frame this situation as the Tesla founder being an extremist.

Of course, nothing could be further from the truth, but they’re not going to let pesky facts get in the way of a good narrative!

Elon Musk buying Twitter is a devastating blow to the woke mob and pro-censorship crowd, and we should all support it. If you’re screaming about having TOO MUCH free speech, congratulations, you’re the bad guy. pic.twitter.com/A7v8WMuAIi — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 26, 2022

It’s been a ton of fun watching Musk cut loose ever since he decided to buy Twitter, and I hope like hell he keeps it up. We need it!