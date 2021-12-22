Elon Musk Says Wokeness ‘Wants To Make Comedy Illegal’

Elon Musk dropped the mic on the woke mob with some powerful comments.

During an interview with the Babylon Bee, the founder of Tesla and arguably the most interesting man on the planet argued that wokeness is a disease looking to kill comedy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Wokeness basically wants to make comedy illegal, which is not cool,” Musk said. He immediately followed it up with, “I mean, Chappelle, like, what the f**k? Trying to shut down Chappelle? Come on, man. That’s crazy. So, do we want a humorless society that is simply rife with condemnation and hate, basically?

You can watch his comments in the clip below.

Elon Musk @elonmusk: “Wokeness basically wants to make comedy illegal, which is not cool … Do we want a humorless society that is simply rife with condemnation, and hate?” pic.twitter.com/2LYCaXAp5A — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 22, 2021

For those of you interested in watching his entire interview with the Babylon Bee, you can fire that up below.

As I’ve said before, with every single person who joins the anti-woke and anti-cancel culture movement, the closer we get to winning the war.

There are already some big names who have spoken out, including Aaron Rodgers, Charles Barkley and Joe Rogan. However, Elon Musk is the biggest of them all.

He’s the richest man on the planet, and he has the kind of influence that could start legit wars. That’s what happens when you’re worth $278 billion.

Cancel culture is a cancer on society, and people must fight back. You gain nothing by bending the knee to the woke mob. Stand up and resist this garbage so that we can end cancel culture once and for all. pic.twitter.com/hjkMsSRX3f — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 2, 2021

Now, he’s using his influence to remind people that it’s okay to laugh, tell jokes, enjoy comedy and to remind people that the woke mob should be ignored at all costs.

Members of the woke mob and people who support cancel culture are bitter losers who haven’t accomplished anything in life. Instead of trying to create interesting things and elevate people, they like dragging people down to their level. It’s not a big mystery what’s going on.

The woke mob’s main goal is to cancel everyone with a platform. Why? Once guys like me and others who hate cancel culture are out of the way, it makes attacking regular Americans much easier. They hate me, but they want to end you. pic.twitter.com/YPEPHdwZ5W — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 21, 2021

Props to Musk for keeping it real and being honest about the goals of people who are woke. Again, with every person who speaks up, we become one step closer to ending this nonsense forever.