Kenny Pickett Gets Drafted By The Steelers, Is The Only QB Taken In Round One

Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback taken in the first round of the draft Thursday night.

Despite the belief that there would be multiple QBs taken in the first round of the draft in Las Vegas, Pickett was the only name off the board after the Steelers drafted him 20th overall.

In terms of a nightmare situation for quarterbacks, this is definitely it. How does only Pickett get drafted in the first round? It really goes to show just how weak the QB class is viewed by NFL executives.

Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder, Matt Corral and Sam Howell were all seen as potential first round picks, and every single one of them is still available.

The only upside here is that if you need a quarterback, these guys are going to be bargains if you land them in the second round.

Remember, the money a guy gets in the first round can be huge, but once you get into the second round, you’re talking about much smaller deals. That means teams can get a QB and still have more cap flexibility.

Which quarterback do I think is the best value at this point? The truth is all of them are great values for a second round pick. I like Corral and Willis the most, but any of them are great options in the second round.

What an absolute nightmare for the 2022 quarterback class, but props to Pickett for getting that first round money!